Recent Tech Forum Discusses “How Do We Design and Drill Better Wells – Today and Tomorrow?”

On 19 September, IADC’s Drilling Engineers Committee (DEC) hosted its Q3 Tech Forum, “How Do We Design and Drill Better Wells – Today and Tomorrow?” This forum focused on how drilling engineers can derive an optimal design, execution, and delivery of oil and gas and associated energy wells, while ensuring sustainability, end of life, and options for repurposing throughout the life of the well. The forum also explored techniques, technologies, and best practices to achieve these multi-purpose objectives with designing and drilling wells today.

Thank you to everyone who made this event possible, including attendees, presenters, the DEC, and the event host Hess Corporation!

The DEC’s next event will be held on 1 November under the theme “Drilling’s Role in ESG, CCUS and Geothermal.”