University of North Dakota Student Chapter Hosts Lunch & Learn with IADC Rep Mike Harris

The IADC University of North Dakota Student Chapter recently welcomed IADC representative Mike Harris to campus. With over 50 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, Mike shared valuable insights on the roles of operators, contractors, and service companies, as well as the different types of drilling contracts and the bidding process. 

His visit included a tour of the UND petroleum engineering labs, a Lunch & Learn with students and faculty, and a visit to the Wilson M. Laird Core & Sample Library—one of the nation’s premier geological archives, housing over 485,000 feet (92 miles) of core samples from the Williston Basin.

IADC UND STUDENT CHAPTER - LinkedIn

