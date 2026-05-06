Supply Chain Committee Launches New Emerging Talent Series

On 30th April, the IADC Supply Chain Committee launched its first Emerging Talent Series: Insight, Networking, & Mock Interviews event to connect students with industry professionals.

This half-day event, hosted at the IADC Houston facility, connected junior-level supply chain students with experienced industry professionals in the supply chain field for structured mock interviews and career conversations. The students gained a “behind-the-scenes” perspective on how supply chain drives global success. The mock interviews were about more than just interview practice, providing the students with mentorship and a glimpse into potential future careers in this field.

Thank you to everyone who came out to support and participate in this event, and congratulations to the Supply Chain Committee on this successful new initiative!