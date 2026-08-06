Sign Your Team Up for the 4th Annual DrillersPAC 3-Gun Competition

IADC’s 4th Annual DrillersPAC 3-Gun Competition will take place on 16 October 2026.
Registration is currently open and sponsorships are available. You don’t want to miss out on a day of fun and friendly competition as we support IADC’s advocacy efforts and raise money for veterans at Camp Hope. Come take part in marksmanship with a mission!
16 October 2026
6:00am – 4:00pm
Renaissance Shooting Club – Todd Mission, Texas
Event Details:
- 4-person teams
- 1 combined flight, 6 shooting stages
- Breakfast & lunch provided
An optional practice session and gear check will be offered on 18 September from 1-5pm, Renaissance Shooting Club.
Please contact Thad Dunham if you have any questions.