DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC




Sign Your Team Up for the 4th Annual DrillersPAC 3-Gun Competition

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IADC’s 4th Annual DrillersPAC 3-Gun Competition will take place on 16 October 2026

Registration is currently open and sponsorships are available. You don’t want to miss out on a day of fun and friendly competition as we support IADC’s advocacy efforts and raise money for veterans at Camp Hope. Come take part in marksmanship with a mission! 

16 October 2026
6:00am – 4:00pm
Renaissance Shooting Club – Todd Mission, Texas 

Event Details:

  • 4-person teams
  • 1 combined flight, 6 shooting stages
  • Breakfast & lunch provided

An optional practice session and gear check will be offered on 18 September from 1-5pm, Renaissance Shooting Club.

Please contact Thad Dunham if you have any questions. 

LEARN MORE & REGISTER

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