200+ Members Gather for Brazil Chapter’s Annual Family Day

The IADC Brazil Chapter recently hosted another successful Family Day, bringing together 210+ participants for a day of integration, networking, and family engagement within Brazil’s offshore drilling community.

The event welcomed industry professionals and their families along with partner companies, reinforcing the Chapter’s commitment to strengthening relationships beyond the workplace. In Brazil, personal connections play a vital role in professional life, making initiatives like Family Day especially valuable for building trust, collaboration, and a stronger sense of community across the industry.

Congratulations to the IADC Brazil Chapter on another great event, and thank you to everyone who participated!