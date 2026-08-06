Young Professionals Learn About AI Literacy & Prompt Engineering

On 23 July, the IADC Young Professionals Committee hosted an AI Literacy & Prompt Engineering Workshop at Patterson-UTI in Houston. Micah Garrison, VP of Supply Chain Management at Patterson-UTI, led the hands-on professional development session. Attendees learned about AI fundamentals, prompt engineering, and practical strategies for using the latest AI tools. There was a practice lab where participants put into action what they had just learned about AI prompting techniques.

Thank you to everyone who came to this event, and special thanks to Micah for leading and Patterson-UTI for hosting!