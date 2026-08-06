IADC Attends the 2026 Suriname Energy, Oil, and Gas Summit

IADC participated in the 2026 Suriname Energy, Oil, and Gas Summit, held 23–26 June, joining industry leaders, government officials, and stakeholders as Suriname continues to position itself as one of the world’s emerging offshore energy producers.

With first oil production anticipated in 2028, Suriname is expected to initially bring approximately 220,000 barrels per day online, with additional production capacity anticipated as new commercially viable discoveries are developed. This rapid growth will require significant investment in infrastructure, services, equipment, and, importantly, a skilled workforce.

A central theme throughout the summit was the country’s commitment to developing local content by creating employment opportunities for Surinamese citizens and strengthening the nation’s technical workforce. As offshore activity accelerates, workforce development and industry-recognized safety training will play a critical role in supporting safe and efficient operations.

Representing IADC at the summit, Gerardo Barrera and Jim Rocco met with representatives from Suriname’s offshore regulator, the Staatsolie Hydrocarbon Institute (SHI), to discuss opportunities to support the development of the country’s emerging offshore workforce. Discussions focused on how IADC’s internationally recognized safety orientation and accreditation programs could help provide foundational safety awareness and workforce familiarization for individuals pursuing careers in the offshore energy sector.

As dialogue between SHI and IADC continues, both organizations will further explore strategies to support workforce development and promote internationally recognized safety practices throughout Suriname’s growing offshore industry. IADC looks forward to working with SHI, domestic training providers, and industry stakeholders to help develop a skilled workforce and contribute to the safe, sustainable, and successful growth of Suriname’s offshore energy sector.