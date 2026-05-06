IADC Team Visits Student Chapters Across US

IADC Team Members Scott Gordon and Mike Harris have been making the rounds to visit US-based IADC Student Chapters this spring. Campus visits typically consist of a Lunch-and-Learn style presentation followed by a meal shared with the students and faculty members. The amount of attendees ranged from 7-35 students, with most visits having around 20.
Presentations included combinations of the following topics:
- Oil & gas industry overview
- Review of the structure of IADC and use of its resources
- Drilling professionals’ involvement in all stages of oil & gas projects
- Creating a secure financial future after graduation
- The importance of Authorizations for Expenditure in the drilling industry
Scott and Mike each traveled to different campuses, visiting the IADC Student Chapters at the following academic institutions:
- University of Louisiana at Lafayette
- University of Texas Permian Basin
- University of Texas at Austin
- Texas A&M
- Louisiana State University
- Missouri University of Science and Technology
- Marietta College
- Texas Tech
- University of Wyoming
- Montana Tech
- University of North Dakota
Thank you to the students for welcoming our team to campus, and special thanks to Scott and Mike for helping to keep connections strong with our Student Chapters!