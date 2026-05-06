IADC Team Visits Student Chapters Across US

IADC Team Members Scott Gordon and Mike Harris have been making the rounds to visit US-based IADC Student Chapters this spring. Campus visits typically consist of a Lunch-and-Learn style presentation followed by a meal shared with the students and faculty members. The amount of attendees ranged from 7-35 students, with most visits having around 20.

Presentations included combinations of the following topics:

Oil & gas industry overview

Review of the structure of IADC and use of its resources

Drilling professionals’ involvement in all stages of oil & gas projects

Creating a secure financial future after graduation

The importance of Authorizations for Expenditure in the drilling industry

Scott and Mike each traveled to different campuses, visiting the IADC Student Chapters at the following academic institutions:

University of Louisiana at Lafayette

University of Texas Permian Basin

University of Texas at Austin

Texas A&M

Louisiana State University

Missouri University of Science and Technology

Marietta College

Texas Tech

University of Wyoming

Montana Tech

University of North Dakota

Thank you to the students for welcoming our team to campus, and special thanks to Scott and Mike for helping to keep connections strong with our Student Chapters!