Students & Professionals in India Gather for a Successful 2nd Student Chapter Technology Meet

The 2nd Student Chapter Technology Meet successfully convened from 16th-18th April 2026 at the MIT World Peace University campus in Pune, India. This flagship collaborative event is jointly organized by the IADC MIT Student Chapter, IADC IIT(ISM) Student Chapter, IADC PDEU Student Chapter, IADC South Central Asia Chapter (SCAC), and IADC SCAC Young Professionals Sub-committee.

DAY 1:

Day 1 commenced on an inspiring note, bringing together participants from across India for a day of learning, innovation, and collaboration. The event kicked off with an inaugural address and welcome note, which set the tone for the day. Preliminary rounds of a dynamic Quiz Competition were held, featuring 10 teams from leading academic institutions. Technical Paper Presentation sessions were conducted, where students showcased innovative ideas and research insights. A key highlight of the day was the Drilling Simulator Workshop, offering participants hands-on exposure to drilling operations and real-time decision-making in the oil and gas sector.

DAY 2:

Day 2 carried forward the momentum with an even deeper focus on technical application, analytical thinking, and industry-relevant problem solving. The Quiz Competition Finals were held, where the top teams competed in an intense and closely contested round, demonstrating exceptional knowledge and quick decision-making skills. A major highlight was the Case Study session, where participants were presented with real-world industry incidents. Parallel Technical Paper Presentation sessions continued, providing a platform for students to present their research, innovative ideas, and technical insights to a wider audience. The Drilling Simulator Workshop advanced further with practical exposure to well control scenarios, including the use of kill sheets. Participants gained hands-on experience in managing well pressure conditions and executing critical decisions in simulated drilling environments.

The Networking Dinner held on the night of 17th April brought together students, faculty members, and industry professionals in an engaging and informal setting. The session provided a unique opportunity for students to interact directly with experts from the oil and gas sector, exchange ideas, and gain valuable career insights beyond the classroom.

DAY 3:

For the final day of the event, many professionals and industry leaders shared their insights with the students. A variety of topics were discussed, including “Artificial Intelligence and Digital Technologies in Drilling and Ultra-Deepwater Exploration,” “Breaking Barriers: Challenges, Opportunities and Leadership, “Beneath Subsea, Beyond Offshore: Powering Progress Together,” and more.

Thank you to everyone who supported and attended this event, and congratulation to the organizers on a successful 2nd edition of the Student Chapter Technology Meet!