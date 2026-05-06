IADC Attends Coast Guard Retirement Ceremony

On 10 April, Jim Rocco, IADC VP of Government & Industry Affairs – Global Offshore, attended the retirement ceremony for the Coast Guard’s Heartland District Chief of Staff (CoS) Captain Ulysses Mullins. As advisor to the Heartland District Commander ADM Will Watson, Capt. Mullins managed an array of maritime activities spanning 26 US States, including the entirety of the Coast Guard’s OCS engagement in support of oil and gas operations in the Gulf of America.

IADC wishes Capt. Mullins “fair winds and following seas” in his post-retirement pursuits. IADC also looks forward to continuing to engage with ADM Watson’s staff and collaborating with other government and industry stakeholders to ensure safe and efficient offshore energy production.