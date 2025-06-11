13th Edition of IADC Drilling Manual Now Available!

DRILLBITS
The IADC Drilling Manual has recently been updated and is now available in its 13th edition in the IADC Bookstore. This book is the definitive manual for drilling operations, training, maintenance and troubleshooting. 

The two-volume, 27-chapter reference guide covers all aspects of drilling, with chapters on types of drilling rigs, automation, drill bits, casing and tubing, casing while drilling, cementing, chains and sprockets, directional drilling, downhole tools, drill string, drilling fluid processing, drilling fluids, hydraulics, drilling practices, floating drilling equipment and operations, high-pressure drilling hoses, lubrication, managed pressure drilling and related practices, power generation and distribution, pumps, rotating and pipehandling equipment, special operations, structures and land rig mobilization, well control equipment and procedures, and wire rope. A comprehensive glossary of drilling terms is also included. 

