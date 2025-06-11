DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC




DEC Q2 Tech Forum to Explore Innovations in Rig Power Systems

Topics

The IADC Drilling Engineers Committee (DEC) Q2 Tech Forum will focus on “Rig Power Systems – Innovations Delivering Better Performance, Cost and Emissions.”

This forum aims to explore where we stand today in emissions reduction, fuel efficiency, and the transition to alternative power sources in drilling operations without compromising performance. It will highlight practical applications, lessons learned and future strategies for optimizing rig power while balancing performance, cost and sustainability.

Date: 1 July 2025

Time: 8:30 am – 12:30 pm (Central Time) 

Venue: Transocean, 1414 Enclave Pkwy, Houston, TX 77077

The event will be both in-person and virtual/online. The in-person venue is the Transocean office in Houston. Please register early to ensure your seat. For virtual attendees, a zoom invitation will be emailed the day before the meeting.

Special thanks to our event host Transocean and lunch sponsor Siemens Energy!

For questions about the DEC, contact Linda Hsieh, +1 713 292 1945 or linda.hsieh@iadc.org.

Learn More & Register

Related posts

11 June 2025

13th Edition of IADC Drilling Manual Now Available!

Read more
11 June 2025

Accreditation Updates for June 2025

Read more
11 June 2025

University of North Dakota Student Chapter Hosts Lunch & Learn with IADC Rep Mike Harris

Read more