Accreditation Updates for June 2025

IADC welcomes these 6 newly-accredited training providers who have satisfactorily completed the approval process:

Basin United

  • Sharp Oilfield Services, LLC. – Gainesville, Texas, US

H2S Safe

  • Edge OFS – The Woodlands, Texas, US 
  • Halliburton-Iraq – Basra, Iraq 
  • Instituto Técnico del Petróleo ITP Training School – Bogotá, Colombia 
  • Sky Plus for Consulting Company – Haliliye, Şanlıurfa, Türkiye 

RigPass

  • Comercializadora Y Soluciones Empresariales CIAEZ SA de CV – Villahermosa, Tabasco, Mexico
IADC ACCREDITATION

