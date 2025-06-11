Accreditation Updates for June 2025

IADC welcomes these 6 newly-accredited training providers who have satisfactorily completed the approval process:
Basin United
- Sharp Oilfield Services, LLC. – Gainesville, Texas, US
H2S Safe
- Edge OFS – The Woodlands, Texas, US
- Halliburton-Iraq – Basra, Iraq
-
Instituto Técnico del Petróleo ITP Training School – Bogotá, Colombia
- Sky Plus for Consulting Company – Haliliye, Şanlıurfa, Türkiye
RigPass
- Comercializadora Y Soluciones Empresariales CIAEZ SA de CV – Villahermosa, Tabasco, Mexico