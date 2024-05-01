Join Us for Our Drilling Onshore Conference on 16 May!

IADC’S DRILLING ONSHORE CONFERENCE & EXHIBITION is the only event specifically targeting onshore drilling operations. Drilling Onshore, with its top speakers and panels, explores issues affecting the onshore drilling industry including technology, management, and perspectives on future onshore activity and regulation. The conference will be held at the Hyatt Regency Houston West on 16 May 2024.

Presentation and panel topics will include:

Market Outlook

Drilling Contractors Panel

MPD Lessons Learned

Diesel Displacement

Geothermal

Evolving Technologies

Operators Outlook

The full program and registration information are available on our website. We hope to see you there!