IADC Student Chapters: Roundup of Activities in September!

IADC PTI Student Chapter hosts 3-day quiz competition

The IADC Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) Student Chapter recently hosted “Drilling Dynamics: Technical Challenge,” a 3-day quiz competition. There was a fantastic turnout for the event, with some days drawing over 160 students in attendance, eager to witness the competition. The event provided a platform for learning, fostering teamwork, and promoting healthy competition. Distinguished guests, including Engr. E.O. Ogunyemi, Mr. Frank Egede, and Engr. Dr. Adetona, added significant value to the event.

The PTI Student Chapter stated, “We extend our deepest appreciation to everyone who attended from Day 1 through to Day 3. Your support and enthusiasm have made this event truly special.”

