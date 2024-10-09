IADC Student Chapters: Roundup of Activities in September!

MIT Student Chapter celebrates 5 year anniversary with 1st Student Technology Meet
In the later part of September, the IADC Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT) Student Chapter hosted its inaugural Student Chapter Technology Meet. Program highlights included a Young Professionals panel, Women in Drilling, and technical insights into geothermal drilling. The event brought together industry experts to discuss the main panel topic, “Unlocking Drilling Efficiency for Geothermal Exploration and Production.” This special event marked the Chapter’s 5th Anniversary and was a valuable forum for students to gain industry insights and network with established professionals.
IADC PTI Student Chapter hosts 3-day quiz competition
The IADC Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) Student Chapter recently hosted “Drilling Dynamics: Technical Challenge,” a 3-day quiz competition. There was a fantastic turnout for the event, with some days drawing over 160 students in attendance, eager to witness the competition. The event provided a platform for learning, fostering teamwork, and promoting healthy competition. Distinguished guests, including Engr. E.O. Ogunyemi, Mr. Frank Egede, and Engr. Dr. Adetona, added significant value to the event.
The PTI Student Chapter stated, “We extend our deepest appreciation to everyone who attended from Day 1 through to Day 3. Your support and enthusiasm have made this event truly special.”
Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP) Members visit companies & host “International Rig IQ Showdown”
On 24 September, the IADC UTP Student Chapter visited PETRONAS WRTC and Aberdeen Drilling International in Kuala Lumpur. At PETRONAS, the students dove deep into cutting-edge technology with the experts themselves.
Over at Aberdeen Drilling International, the students had a hands-on experience with the most advanced drilling simulator suites. They got to simulate real-life MPD operations, controlling pressure and managing different scenarios.
On 30 September – 1 October , the UTP Student Chapter hosted the International Rig IQ Showdown. The event consisted of engaging lectures, challenging exams, and practical drilling simulation sessions. Teams faced real-world drilling challenges, from controlling wells under pressure to managing unexpected rig scenarios. Each team showcased their skills in handling equipment, making critical decisions, and working seamlessly together.
University of Wyoming Student Chapter introduces new officers
The IADC University of Wyoming Student Chapter recently announced its new officers for the 2024-2025 academic year:
President – Daniel McFadyen
Vice President – Garrett Cox
Treasurer – Eli Hernandez
Secretary – John Bertschy
According to the Chapter, “We’re looking forward to bringing a range of events, tours, speakers, and more to the University of Wyoming this year. Stay tuned for updates and opportunities to get involved!”
University of North Dakota hosts “Lunch & Learn” event
In mid-September, the IADC University of North Dakota Student Chapter hosted its first Lunch & Learn event to kick off activities for the semester. Speakers from TAQA (Industrialization & Energy Services Company) shared their insights with the students on drilling technologies and provided simple explanations of downhole drilling tools. This event provided an excellent platform for learning, networking, and collaboration.
KFUPM Student Chapter organizes movie night & celebrates new officers at dinner
The IADC Student Chapter at the King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals (KFUPM) recently hosted a special screening of Deepwater Horizon, providing an opportunity for students and professionals to reflect on one of the most pivotal events in oil & gas history. The movie sparked insightful discussions on industry challenges, safety protocols, and the human element in oilfield operations. The interactive quiz that followed added a competitive edge.
On a separate occasion, the Chapter gathered over dinner to celebrate the incoming officers. According to the Chapter, “It was a fantastic opportunity to strengthen bonds and discuss the exciting future of our chapter. The evening’s discussions revolved around our strategic plans, upcoming initiatives, and exploring innovative ways to improve and expand our impact. We are eager to see the collective effort of our new officers come to life as we continue to grow together.”
About IADC Student Chapters
IADC’s Student Chapter program was started in 2017 when the need for a formal vehicle for engaging with the next generation of young professionals was identified. At that time, students were also expressing a desire for opportunities to engage with the drilling industry while still in school. The IADC Student Chapter program serves as a supplement to the academic aspect provided by the universities. The Chapters provide unique opportunities for students to learn about the practical side of the industry and their future professions. These opportunities generally consist of attending conferences, rig tours, and other industry events.