DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC




IADC Student Chapter Program Expands to Include Scholarships!

Topics

IADC is thrilled to announce the expansion of the IADC Student Chapter Program to now include a Scholarship Program! The program will include up to 20 scholarships of $5,000 each, with applications opening in August 2024. Applicants must be active or incoming IADC Student Chapter Members, and all grade levels will be accepted. 

The application checklist includes the following: 

  • Transcript 
  • GPA requirement (TBD) 
  • Letter of recommendation 
  • Essay 

Since 2017, IADC Student Chapters have been providing opportunities to supplement academic education with first-hand experiences and unparalleled networking opportunities within the industry. The scholarships are part of the Association’s ongoing commitment to encourage and empower the next generation of professionals.  

If you’re interested in learning more about this opportunity, please contact the head of the IADC Student Chapter Program, Mike DuBose at Mike.DuBose@iadc.org

IADC STUDENT CHAPTERS

Related posts

5 June 2024

The Power of Teamwork at IADC: Fostering Unity and Collective Action

Read more
IADC Advocacy - Image - GovernmentAndIndustryAffairs - Washington DC - US Congress
5 June 2024

Washington, D.C., Updates for June 2024

Read more
5 June 2024

Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter Talks Mental Health & Celebrates Safety

Read more