IADC Student Chapter Program Expands to Include Scholarships!

IADC is thrilled to announce the expansion of the IADC Student Chapter Program to now include a Scholarship Program! The program will include up to 20 scholarships of $5,000 each, with applications opening in August 2024. Applicants must be active or incoming IADC Student Chapter Members, and all grade levels will be accepted.

The application checklist includes the following:

Transcript

GPA requirement (TBD)

Letter of recommendation

Essay

Since 2017, IADC Student Chapters have been providing opportunities to supplement academic education with first-hand experiences and unparalleled networking opportunities within the industry. The scholarships are part of the Association’s ongoing commitment to encourage and empower the next generation of professionals.

If you’re interested in learning more about this opportunity, please contact the head of the IADC Student Chapter Program, Mike DuBose at Mike.DuBose@iadc.org.