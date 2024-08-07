IADC Student Chapter Program Accepting Scholarship Applications Starting 22 August!

The new IADC Student Chapter Scholarship Program will be accepting applications 22 August – 12 September 2024!

Up to 20 scholarships of $5,000 each will be awarded to active or incoming IADC Student Chapter Members who apply. All grade levels will be accepted.

The application checklist includes the following:

Transcript

GPA requirement – 3.0

2 letters of recommendation (alternative of submitting contacts who will provide references upon request)

One page personal essay on one of the following topics: Why are you pursuing your degree path? What do you consider a barrier(s) to your success in your chosen field? What do you consider the main issue(s) facing our industry today?



Since 2017, IADC Student Chapters have been providing students with opportunities to supplement academic education with first-hand experiences and unparalleled networking opportunities within the industry. The scholarships are part of the Association’s ongoing commitment to encourage and empower the next generation of professionals.

If you’re interested in learning more about this opportunity, please contact the IADC Student Chapter Scholarship Program at scholarships@iadc.org .