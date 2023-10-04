IADC Media Releases – September 2023

11 September – IADC published a media release titled “IADC Disapproves of Recent Limitations on Energy Development in Alaska,” which asserts that the U.S. Department of the Interior’s decision to cancel the seven remaining leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge is short-sighted. IADC President Jason McFarland refers to this decision as “… a notable setback for U.S. Energy Production.”

21 September – IADC published another media release, this one titled “IADC Honors 21 Members of Congress for Supporting the Drilling Industry.” A group of IADC Members and personnel traveled to Washington, D.C., on 18-21 September to have meaningful conversations with U.S. legislators. The release contains a list of the 21 members of Congress who received the IADC Legislator Award during the group’s visit, as well as a list of IADC Member companies that participated in the fly-in.

28 September – The media release titled “IADC Finds Recent Appeals Decisions Regarding Lease Sale 261 Encouraging” discusses IADC’s position on the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision regarding the Interior Department’s Rice’s Whale restrictions imposed on Lease Sale 261 in the Gulf of Mexico.