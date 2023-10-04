DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC




IADC Media Releases – September 2023

Topics

11 September – IADC published a media release titled “IADC Disapproves of Recent Limitations on Energy Development in Alaska,” which asserts that the U.S. Department of the Interior’s decision to cancel the seven remaining leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge is short-sighted. IADC President Jason McFarland refers to this decision as “… a notable setback for U.S. Energy Production.” 

21 September – IADC published another media release, this one titled “IADC Honors 21 Members of Congress for Supporting the Drilling Industry.” A group of IADC Members and personnel traveled to Washington, D.C., on 18-21 September to have meaningful conversations with U.S. legislators. The release contains a list of the 21 members of Congress who received the IADC Legislator Award during the group’s visit, as well as a list of IADC Member companies that participated in the fly-in. 

28 September – The media release titled “IADC Finds Recent Appeals Decisions Regarding Lease Sale 261 Encouraging” discusses IADC’s position on the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision regarding the Interior Department’s Rice’s Whale restrictions imposed on Lease Sale 261 in the Gulf of Mexico. 

ALL IADC MEDIA RELEASES & STATEMENTS

Related posts

4 October 2023

Recent Tech Forum Discusses “How Do We Design and Drill Better Wells – Today and Tomorrow?”

Read more
4 October 2023

IADC Houston Chapter to Co-Host October Luncheon with AADE

Read more
4 October 2023

Permian Basin Chapter to Host Extended Reach Laterals Luncheon

Read more