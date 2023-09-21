IADC Honors 21 Members of Congress for Supporting the Drilling Industry

Houston (21 September 2023) – This week, IADC honored 21 members of the US Congress with the IADC Legislator Award for their unyielding support of oil and gas. IADC organized a group, including individuals from 10 IADC member companies, to fly to Washington, DC, and represent the drilling industry. Throughout Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, the group met with legislators and staff to discuss the current state of the industry and to recognize them with the award.

IADC Senior Vice President Bob Warren commented, “This fly-in provided an excellent opportunity for members in the oil and gas sector to sit down with key legislators and discuss the industry’s current challenges and opportunities. We appreciate the members of Congress who took the time to meet with us and who continuously demonstrate a genuine interest in advocating for oil and gas production. The more information legislators have about our industry and global energy needs, the more we can rely on them to support the development of effective and efficient energy laws.”

The following members of Congress were recognized with the 2023 IADC Legislator Award:

Senator John Barrasso (R-WY) Representative Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) Senator Katie Britt (R-AL) Representative Harriet Hageman (R-WY) Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) Representative Wesley Hunt (R-TX) Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) Representative Bill Johnson (R-OH) Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) Representative Gary Palmer (R-AL) Representative Kelly Armstrong (R-ND) Representative August Pfluger (R-TX) Representative Stephanie Bice (R-OK) Representative Beth Van Duyne (R-TX) Representative Jim Costa (D-CA) Representative Bruce Westerman (R-AR) Representative John Curtis (R-UT) Representative Roger Williams (R-TX) Representative Jeff Duncan (R-SC) Representative Ryan Zinke (R-MT) Representative Lizzie Fletcher (D-TX)

*Photographs of the legislators receiving the awards are available upon request.

Participating IADC member companies included: