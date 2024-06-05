Register Now for DEC Tech Forum – “Addressing the Challenges of 4-mile Laterals”

Join the IADC Drilling Engineers Committee (DEC) for its Q2 Tech Forum focused on “Addressing the Challenges of 4-mile Laterals.” This event will truly be “workshop style,” with breakout sessions under 3 main categories that will encourage collaboration and knowledge sharing:

Preplanning, risk mitigation, and flawless drilling execution Liner running and cementing Completion, intervention, and workover

Date: 25 June 2024

Time: 8 AM – 12 PM (Central Time)

The event will be both in-person and virtual/online. The in-person event will be held at the Weatherford Technology and Training Center in Houston. There is limited seating. Please register early to ensure your seat.

Thank you to Weatherford for hosting! For questions about the DEC, contact Linda Hsieh, +1 713 292 1945 or linda.hsieh@iadc.org.