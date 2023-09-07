DRILLBITS
Watch the Latest DC Video Panel Discussion on “Improving Performance Through Digital Well Construction”

Topics

On 24 August, Drilling Contractor hosted a live Virtual Panel Discussion (VPD) titled “Back to Basics: Improving Performance Through Digital Well Construction.”

In this Virtual Panel Discussion:

Learn how SLB is leading the performance assurance charge—evolving drilling by combining its latest drill bit technologies, rotary steering systems, and autonomous controls. These are crucial advances for building wells in the most efficient and consistent manner and enhancing real-time reservoir characterization for more precise trajectories that elevate well performance.

These topics were explored in Drilling Contractors latest VPD:

  • Wiley Long, SLB Product Champion for PDC Bits and Cutters, discussed the evolution of Smith Bits drill bits
  • Roberta Santana, SLB Product Champion for Digital and PDC Bits, highlighted the SnapScan app and dull-grading digitalization
  • Ziad Akkaoui, SLB Digital Champion, detailed autonomous downhole tools
  • Stephen Whitfield, Drilling Contractor Associate Editor (moderator)

Thank you to SLB for sponsoring this VPD!

ACCESS THE VIDEO

