University of Louisiana at Lafayette Students Earn WellSharp Certifications

A group of University of Louisiana at Lafayette (ULL) Petroleum Engineering students recently received their IADC WellSharp certifications. This semester, 13 students were in attendance and all of them passed the exam, with a class average score of 88.

According to Randy Andres, ULL WellSharp Instructor,

“Our well control education is in-house, being the only Petroleum Engineering program that is an IADC WellSharp accredited well control provider in the nation. All students are required to attend, and be tested, as a part of our curriculum.”

ULL became an accredited WellSharp training provider in the Fall of 2018. Since then, the university has provided opportunities for students to achieve their WellSharp certifications every semester.