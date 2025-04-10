DRILLBITS
University of Boumerdes Student Chapter Organizes a Successful “IADC Energy Forum”

Topics

From 19-24 March, the IADC University of Boumerdes Student Chapter and IADC co-hosted the first “IADC Energy Forum.” This virtual event brought together industry experts, professionals, and students to discuss the latest trends in the oil and gas sector.

Through interactive discussions and expert sessions, attendees explored:

  • Industry Trends
  • The Future of Drilling in a Decarbonized World
  • AI Applications
  • The Energy Transition
  • Next-Generation Drilling Technologies
  • Networking Opportunities
  • Career Paths in the Energy Sector

Thank you to everyone who attended this event and to the presenters who shared their insights with us! Well done to the IADC University of Boumerdes Student Chapter for organizing this impactful event. 

