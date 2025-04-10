University of Boumerdes Student Chapter Organizes a Successful “IADC Energy Forum”

From 19-24 March, the IADC University of Boumerdes Student Chapter and IADC co-hosted the first “IADC Energy Forum.” This virtual event brought together industry experts, professionals, and students to discuss the latest trends in the oil and gas sector.

Through interactive discussions and expert sessions, attendees explored:

Industry Trends



The Future of Drilling in a Decarbonized World



AI Applications



The Energy Transition



Next-Generation Drilling Technologies



Networking Opportunities



Career Paths in the Energy Sector

Thank you to everyone who attended this event and to the presenters who shared their insights with us! Well done to the IADC University of Boumerdes Student Chapter for organizing this impactful event.