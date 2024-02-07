DRILLBITS
Thank You to ADES – Advanced Energy Systems for Supporting the IADC KFUPM Student Chapter!

IADC would like to thank ADES – Advanced Energy Systems for its generous contribution to support the IADC King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals (KFUPM) Student Chapter! This partnership and support has enabled the KFUPM Student Chapter to enhance its programs, providing valuable opportunities for learning and growth to its Members. 

The KFUPM Student Chapter expressed: 

“A special thank you to ADES – Advanced Energy Systems Company for believing in our mission and contributing to the success of our student chapter. Your support makes a significant impact, and we look forward to achieving great milestones together.” 

 

IADC KFUPM Student Chapter - LinkedIn

