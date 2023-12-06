Thank You for Joining Us at our 2023 Annual General Meeting!

The 2023 IADC Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held 8-10 November at the Hyatt Regency Austin in downtown Austin, Texas. Over 300 attendees gathered for this year’s AGM, which is recognized as the keynote conference for the drilling industry and provides ideal networking opportunities for participants.

On Thursday, the Breakfast Keynote Address was given by Jason Gahr, Operations Manager – Unconventional Wells, ExxonMobil, on the topic of “Energy Industry Champions.” The Luncheon Keynote Presentation was delivered by John Sanclemente, Vice President – Wells, Chevron, who discussed perspectives on Chevron’s drilling outlook. Friday’s Featured Address was given by Michael Collins, Senior VP – Deepwater and Frontier Wells, Shell.

AGM is also an occasions for awards and recognition. Congratulations to Bernie Wolford, President and CEO of Diamond Offshore Drilling, for being named 2023 IADC Drilling Contractor of the Year! This annual award was established in 1988 to recognize individual drilling contractors and their outstanding lifetime achievements in technical innovation, safety and economic efficiency within the drilling industry.

Congratulations are also in order for the recipients of this year’s Exemplary Service Awards! Chris Menefee, President of Unit Drilling Company, and Ron Lee, VP of Marketing and Contracts at Noble Corporation, received Exemplary Services Awards for playing instrumental roles in laying the foundation of IADC’S Student Chapter program.

IADC had the pleasure of hosting 30 Student Chapter Members to attend AGM this year:

Louisiana State University – 2 delegates

Marietta College – 1 delegate

Missouri University – 4

Texas A&M University – 1

Texas Tech University – 8

University of Louisiana at Lafayette – 2

University of North Dakota – 2

University of Texas at Austin – 8

University of Wyoming – 2

The IADC Young Professionals Committee hosted a networking event off-site, which provided an excellent forum for students and young professionals to network with each other and other industry professionals.