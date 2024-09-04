Sponsorships Still Available, Teams Filling Up for 2nd Annual IADC DrillersPAC 3-Gun Competition

IADC’s 2nd Annual DrillersPAC 3-Gun Competition will take place on 18 October 2024 .

Sponsorships are still available, and teams are filling up fast! You don’t want to miss out on a day of fun and friendly competition as we support IADC’s advocacy efforts and raise money for veterans at Camp Hope. Come participate in marksmanship with a mission!

3-Gun (Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun) Competition Information:

Friday 18th October 2024 AM Flight check-in & breakfast at 6:30 am 4-person teams AM Flight starts at 8:00 am 5 shooting stages PM Flight check-in & lunch for all participants at 11:30 am AM & PM Flights PM Flight starts at 1:00 pm

DrillersPAC has invited Congressman Morgan Luttrell to address event participants during lunch. Luttrell is currently serving his first term representing Texas’ 8th Congressional District, which encompasses parts of Montgomery, Walker, Harris, and all of San Jacinto and Polk counties. Luttrell retired from the Navy in 2014 and applied his personal success and experience to help fellow veterans recover from PTSD and traumatic brain injuries sustained in battle. After achieving an advanced degree in Applied Cognition and Neuroscience at the University of Texas at Dallas, Morgan created an innovative health and wellness platform helping veterans heal from their physical and psychological injuries.

The DrillersPAC 3-Gun Competition helps generate awareness and raise funds for DrillersPAC, IADC’s political action committee. DrillersPAC helps maximize the impact of IADC’s advocacy efforts by raising money to support political candidates aligned with IADC and Members’ policy goals.

In addition, a portion of the funds raised will be allocated to Camp Hope, a Houston-based interim housing facility operated by the PTSD Foundation of America. The mission of the PTSD Foundation of America is to bring hope and healing to Combat Veterans and their families suffering from the effects of combat-related Post Traumatic Stress.

The 3-Gun Competition will be held at Renaissance Shooting Club in Todd Mission, Texas, located at 22633 FM 1744 Todd Mission, TX 77363.

Please contact Thad Dunham if you have any questions.