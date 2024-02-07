Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter Leads Desert Cleanup Initiative

Last month, the IADC Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter organized a Desert Cleanup event for the Al Qurda Desert in Dubai. Chapter Members and their families enjoyed a breakfast picnic and a day of participating in environmental stewardship together.
The following Member Companies participated:
|ATPI
|DISTRIBUTION NOW
|Odfjell Drilling
|Axess Middle East
|Esgian
|OLYMPUS Marine Services
|Beneple
|IRE Oil & Gas FZE
|SRI ENERGY, INC.
|Borr Drilling
|Maersk Training
|TUBESTAR Oil & Gas Services
|Connect Energy
|Modutec
|VANTAGE DRILLING
|Craig International Ltd.
|Ocean Oilfield
This collaborative event showcases the SAPC’s dedication to sustainability and emphasizes the significance of responsible waste management. Well done to the whole Chapter, and special thanks to the Charity Workgroup for organizing this effort!