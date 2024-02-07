DRILLBITS
Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter Leads Desert Cleanup Initiative

Last month, the IADC Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter organized a Desert Cleanup event for the Al Qurda Desert in Dubai. Chapter Members and their families enjoyed a breakfast picnic and a day of participating in environmental stewardship together. 

The following Member Companies participated:

ATPI DISTRIBUTION NOW Odfjell Drilling
Axess Middle East Esgian OLYMPUS Marine Services
Beneple IRE Oil & Gas FZE SRI ENERGY, INC.
Borr Drilling Maersk Training TUBESTAR Oil & Gas Services
Connect Energy Modutec VANTAGE DRILLING
Craig International Ltd. Ocean Oilfield

This collaborative event showcases the SAPC’s dedication to sustainability and emphasizes the significance of responsible waste management. Well done to the whole Chapter, and special thanks to the Charity Workgroup for organizing this effort!

IADC SAPC - LinkedIn

