Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter Leads Desert Cleanup Initiative

Last month, the IADC Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter organized a Desert Cleanup event for the Al Qurda Desert in Dubai. Chapter Members and their families enjoyed a breakfast picnic and a day of participating in environmental stewardship together.

The following Member Companies participated:

ATPI DISTRIBUTION NOW Odfjell Drilling Axess Middle East Esgian OLYMPUS Marine Services Beneple IRE Oil & Gas FZE SRI ENERGY, INC. Borr Drilling Maersk Training TUBESTAR Oil & Gas Services Connect Energy Modutec VANTAGE DRILLING Craig International Ltd. Ocean Oilfield

This collaborative event showcases the SAPC’s dedication to sustainability and emphasizes the significance of responsible waste management. Well done to the whole Chapter, and special thanks to the Charity Workgroup for organizing this effort!