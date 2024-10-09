DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC




Professionals & Students Gather in Mexico City for First IADC Latin America Regional Forum

Topics

On 25 September, IADC headquarters and the IADC Latin America Chapter hosted the first-ever IADC Latin America Regional Forum in Mexico City. The event drew 160+ attendees, including 25 students. We were pleased to sponsor students from the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM), Universidad Juárez Autónoma de Tabasco (UJAT), and Universidad Olmeca to attend the forum.

With its top panels and speakers, this forum explored specific issues affecting this sector. Regional operations have their own unique requirements, and IADC’s Latin America Regional Forum explored those opportunities and challenges. 

PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS: 

  • Mexico’s Unlocked Potential 
  • Contractor Panel
  • Oil & Gas Industry Key Mexican Tax Considerations
  • Enhancing Red Zone Safety in the Drilling Industry
  • Education & Retention: How PAE has Fostered a Culture of Learning and Growth in Well Control & Well Integrity
  • Valaris Basic Training Rig Initiative
  • Cultivating Excellence: Strategies for Building a Culture of Continuous Learning & Innovation in Oil & Gas Companies
  • The Positive Effects of a Bottom-up Approach to Safety
  • Keynote Presentation: The Trion Project, First Deepwater Development in Mexico
  • Latin America Drilling Forecast: Well Mix & Potential Risks
  • Key Technologies to Maximize Performance & Minimize Risks in Integrated Services Drilling Projects
  • From Enabling to Optimizing with Controlled Mud Level MPD
  • Operator Panel

Thank you to everyone who contributed to the success of this inaugural event! 

 

IADC Latin America Chapter - LinkedIn

Related posts

9 October 2024

IADC Student Chapters: Roundup of Activities in September!

Read more
9 October 2024

Third IADC Student Chapter in India Officially Established at Indian Institute of Technolgy!

Read more
4 September 2024

IADC Revised Standard Format Equipment List for Floating Units Now Available

Read more