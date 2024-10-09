Professionals & Students Gather in Mexico City for First IADC Latin America Regional Forum

On 25 September, IADC headquarters and the IADC Latin America Chapter hosted the first-ever IADC Latin America Regional Forum in Mexico City. The event drew 160+ attendees, including 25 students. We were pleased to sponsor students from the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM), Universidad Juárez Autónoma de Tabasco (UJAT), and Universidad Olmeca to attend the forum.

With its top panels and speakers, this forum explored specific issues affecting this sector. Regional operations have their own unique requirements, and IADC’s Latin America Regional Forum explored those opportunities and challenges.

PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS:

Mexico’s Unlocked Potential

Contractor Panel

Oil & Gas Industry Key Mexican Tax Considerations

Enhancing Red Zone Safety in the Drilling Industry

Education & Retention: How PAE has Fostered a Culture of Learning and Growth in Well Control & Well Integrity

Valaris Basic Training Rig Initiative

Cultivating Excellence: Strategies for Building a Culture of Continuous Learning & Innovation in Oil & Gas Companies

The Positive Effects of a Bottom-up Approach to Safety

Keynote Presentation : The Trion Project, First Deepwater Development in Mexico

Latin America Drilling Forecast: Well Mix & Potential Risks

Key Technologies to Maximize Performance & Minimize Risks in Integrated Services Drilling Projects

From Enabling to Optimizing with Controlled Mud Level MPD

Operator Panel

Thank you to everyone who contributed to the success of this inaugural event!