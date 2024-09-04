Over 1,200 Professionals Gather for SPE/IADC Asia Pacific Drilling Technology Conference in Bangkok

On 7-8 August, over 1,200 professionals from 35 countries gathered at the 2024 SPE/IADC Asia Pacific Drilling Technology (APDT) Conference & Exhibition in Bangkok. Hosted by PTTEP, this year’s conference explored the theme “Advancing Drilling and Well Technologies for a Resilient Future.”

IADC was thrilled to sponsor 6 delegates from the IADC Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS Student Chapter to attend the conference. According to the IADC UTP Student Chapter: