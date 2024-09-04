Over 1,200 Professionals Gather for SPE/IADC Asia Pacific Drilling Technology Conference in Bangkok

On 7-8 August, over 1,200 professionals from 35 countries gathered at the 2024 SPE/IADC Asia Pacific Drilling Technology (APDT) Conference & Exhibition in Bangkok. Hosted by PTTEP, this year’s conference explored the theme “Advancing Drilling and Well Technologies for a Resilient Future.”
IADC was thrilled to sponsor 6 delegates from the IADC Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS Student Chapter to attend the conference. According to the IADC UTP Student Chapter:
“This experience was truly eye-opening and provided us with invaluable insights into the future of drilling technology. We are immensely grateful for this opportunity and are eager to contribute more to the industry in the future.”
Drilling Contractor Interviews from the 2024 SPE/IADC APDT Conference
Indonesia’s PDSI focusing on ESG through electrification, geothermal
Reducing CO2 emissions is at the forefront of ambitions that Pertamina Drilling Services Indonesia (PDSI) has to enhance its ESG performance, through initiatives like electrification, the use of compressed natural gas, as well as investments into geothermal. Speaking with DC at the 2024 SPE/IADC APDT Conference, PDSI CEO Avep Disasmita also talks about his company’s work to engage with the next-generation workforce and his vision for PDSI to become a global drilling and energy services company.
PTTEP leverages cutting-edge VR, gaming technologies to enhance safety training programs
As part of efforts to enhance workforce competency, PTTEP began incorporating virtual reality (VR) and gamification into its safety training strategies last year. DC spoke with Ponlasak Apiwattanalunggarn, Senior Vice President, Safety, Security, Health and Environment Division at PTTEP, at the 2024 SPE/IADC APDT Conference about how the operator is evolving its training programs, as well as what role Mr Apiwattanalunggarn sees AI playing in learning management.
