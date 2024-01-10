Order ISP Rig Recognition Plaques & Certificates for Milestones Reached

IADC offers two ways to recognize drilling rigs with a minimum of one-year period without a lost-time incident or illness through its Incident Statistics Program plaques and certificates.
Plaques list the company name, rig name/number, and the time span without a Lost Time or Recordable incident. They are 9”x12” silver satin aluminum on black hardwood, digitally printed and engraved, and may be ordered through the IADC website.
Certificates include similar information and may be requested at no cost.
More About the Incident Statistics Program
IADC’s Incident Statistics Program was initially created to track safety and accident information across the drilling industry. To achieve this goal, it has a three-prong mandate:
- To record data reflecting accident experience, which can be compared to other industries
- To identify causes and trends of drilling industry injuries
- To provide a means of recognizing rig crews for outstanding safety performance
This data is collected and published in ISP Quarterly Summary Reports, which include a year-to-date summary. ISP data is also published on an annual basis and is available on our website.
Since 1962, participation in the ISP has been voluntary and open to all drilling contractors. However, a company must participate in the ISP and be a Member of IADC in order to qualify for rig/unit recognition.