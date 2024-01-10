Order ISP Rig Recognition Plaques & Certificates for Milestones Reached

IADC offers two ways to recognize drilling rigs with a minimum of one-year period without a lost-time incident or illness through its Incident Statistics Program plaques and certificates.

Plaques list the company name, rig name/number, and the time span without a Lost Time or Recordable incident. They are 9”x12” silver satin aluminum on black hardwood, digitally printed and engraved, and may be ordered through the IADC website.

Certificates include similar information and may be requested at no cost.