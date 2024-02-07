North Sea Chapter Thanks Workgroup Chairs for Their Years of Service

The IADC North Sea Chapter recently recognized and thanked two workgroup chairs for their years of service and dedication.

Kevin Pope with KCA Deutag served as Chair of the IADC NSC Safety, Health, and Environment Workgroup for almost 9 years! Alexis Hay with Transocean led the IADC NSC Human Resources Workgroup as Chair for nearly 7 years!

Thank you to Kevin and Alexis for your years of diligent effort and outstanding contributions to the North Sea Chapter. Congratulations and welcome to John Ellis with Diamond Offshore who will be stepping in as the new NSC HSE Workgroup Chair, and Gail Farquhar with Odfjell Technology who has been appointed as the new HR Workgroup Chair.