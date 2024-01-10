North Sea Chapter Elects New Officers & Hosts Annual General Meeting

Darren Sutherland for his year of service and all of the invaluable ideas, energy, and enthusiasm he brought to the role. Of particular note during his tenure was Darren’s efforts in starting the Primary Members of the IADC North Sea Chapter (NSC) gathered for the Chapter’s Annual General Meeting on 30 November 2023 in Aberdeen, Scotland. The Chapter thanks 2023 NSC Chairmanfor his year of service and all of the invaluable ideas, energy, and enthusiasm he brought to the role. Of particular note during his tenure was Darren’s efforts in starting the Mental Health in Energy initiative which has resulted in the creation of a Mental Health & Wellbeing Charter. The aim of this initiative is to drive cultural change on how mental health is addressed in the energy industry. Last month, DrillBits reported on the latest updates regarding the growing support for the NSC’s Mental Health & Wellbeing Charter. Additionally, the Chapter thanked Andy Leslie and Donald Macleod for their year of service and dedication as the Chapter’s 2023 Vice Chairs.

For 2024, Richard Male was elected to serve as NSC Chairman. Michael Boyd will be stepping in as Vice Chair, working along Donald Macleod who is continuing in this role through 2024. Congratulations to Richard and Michael on the newly elected positions, and thank you to Donald for another year of service to the Chapter!

The NSC thanked its Members for their ongoing participation in and support of the Chapter: