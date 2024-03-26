North Sea Chapter Celebrates at Annual Safety Awards

DRILLBITS
On Friday 22 March, the IADC North Sea Chapter (NSC) hosted its Annual Safety Awards at the P&J Life in Aberdeen, Scotland. This event provided an excellent platform for recognizing and celebrating Members in the region for high standards of safety achievements within our industry for 2023.

A special acknowledgement goes to the Chapter’s Primary Members and Associate Members, along with their partners/significant others, that attended the NSC Safety Awards. 

Associate Member Award
Winner: EP3
Runner Up: NOV M/D Totco

Best Safety Performance Awards 2023

JACK-UPS
Winner: Below 1 Million Man Hours – Borr Drilling
Winner: Above 1 Million Man Hours- Valaris Limited

FLOATING RIGS
Winner – Below 1 Million Man Hours – Well-Safe Solutions
Winner- Above 1 Million Man Hours – COSL Drilling Europe AS

PLATFORMS
Winner: Archer – the well company

Best Safety Performance 2023 – Jack-up
Winner: Shelf Drilling Winner, Shelf Drilling

Best Safety Performance 2023 – Floating Rig
Winner: Ocean Patriot, Diamond Offshore

Best Safety Performance 2023 – Platform
Winner: Kvitebjørn, KCA Deutag

Chair’s Special Award
Dwayne Aitken – Noble Innovator, Noble Corporation

Thank you to all the event sponsors for your support: Valaris Limited, Shelf Drilling, Dolphin Drilling, Borr Drilling, Westerton Access , RigQuip, Kishorn Port Ltd, Rig Surveys Group and HMH. Thank you, as well, to Prime Events and the P&J Live for hosting a memorable evening.

 

 

