New IADC Safety Alert: “Crate lid dislodged overboard”

Topics

IADC recently issued a new Safety Alert. Please click the linked items below to view the entire Safety Alert:  

Safety Alert 25-1: Crate lid dislodged overboard 

IADC distributes Safety Alerts as they are received. All Safety Alerts are archived on IADC’s website.

Please help support this program by providing case studies or other information that can be used in future Safety Alerts by emailing alerts@iadc.org.

