On Wednesday 30 April, industry colleagues gathered in Ankara, Türkiye to discuss the formation of an IADC Black Sea/Mediterranean Chapter.

The meeting was well attended and included a presentation from IADC explaining what the Association is about, what role the Chapter would have, and how Members could benefit from the new Chapter and give back to the industry through it.

Thank you to everyone who attended! We look forward to continuing to pursue this exciting opportunity to serve the region.