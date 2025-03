On 26 February, the IADC Northern Arabian Gulf Chapter held its quarterly meeting at the Arabian Drilling Learning Academy in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia. The Chapter provided updates and guest speaker Crystal Toor, from Aramco, provided an engaging presentation that led to interesting discussions. The IADC King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals (KFUPM) Student Chapter was present at the event.

Thank you to everyone who attended, and special thanks to Arabian Drilling for hosting!