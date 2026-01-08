Join Us for a Conference This Year!

DRILLBITS
IADC is pleased to announce its 2026 conference schedule. 

IADC Conferences are Member-driven gatherings that focus on the critical issues facing the global drilling industry. Every year we carefully curate events that bring together visionaries, experts, decision-makers, and next-generation professionals to discuss the most pressing challenges and promising innovations. If you’re looking to expand your network, gain leading-edge industry insights, and be part of impactful conversations, please join us. 

Make plans now to attend an IADC Conference this year – whether as an attendee, presenter, exhibitor, or sponsor.

4-5 February 2026, Baku, Azerbaijan

18-19 February 2026, Houston, TX, USA
24-25 February 2026, Windhoek, Namibia

17-19 March 2026, Galveston, TX, USA
14 May 2026, Houston, TX, USA

2-3 June 2026, Calgary, AB, Canada
16-17 June 2026, Estoril, Portugal

5-6 August 202, Bali, Indonesia
25-26 August 2026, Austin, TX, USA

15-16 September 2026, London, United Kingdom
22-23 September 2026, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

29-30 September 2026, Abu Dhabi, UAE
6-7 October 2026, Houston, TX, USA

13-14 October 2026, Stavanger, Norway
3-4 November 2026, Dallas, TX, USA

17-18 November 2026, Copenhagen, Denmark

Click here to view the 2026 sponsorship opportunities.

For more information, please contact:

Western Hemisphere                       
iadcconferences@iadc.org
+1 713 292 1945

Eastern Hemisphere
europe@iadc.org
+31 24 675 2252

IADC Upcoming Events Page

