Join Us for a Conference This Year!

IADC is pleased to announce its 2026 conference schedule.

IADC Conferences are Member-driven gatherings that focus on the critical issues facing the global drilling industry. Every year we carefully curate events that bring together visionaries, experts, decision-makers, and next-generation professionals to discuss the most pressing challenges and promising innovations. If you’re looking to expand your network, gain leading-edge industry insights, and be part of impactful conversations, please join us.

Make plans now to attend an IADC Conference this year – whether as an attendee, presenter, exhibitor, or sponsor.