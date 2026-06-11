Members Gather in Houston for 2026 IADC Drilling Onshore Conference

The 2026 IADC Drilling Onshore Conference & Exhibition took place on Thursday 14 May at the Hyatt Regency Houston West. Together, attendees explored a variety of topics pertinent to the onshore sector—emerging technology, advancements in equipment, the importance of strategy, the relationship between shift work and sleep, remote operations, and more. Engaging panel discussions provided great insights into the current mindsets of both operators and drilling contractors.

IADC gladly sponsored 11 students from the following universities to attend and participate in the conference:

Texas A&M University

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette

The University of Oklahoma

The University of Texas at Austin