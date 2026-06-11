SAPC Q2 Meeting Focuses on Mental Health

The IADC Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter (SAPC) recently concluded a standout Q2 meeting at The Pavilion, Emirates Golf Club. With World Mental Health Awareness Week as the focus, this quarter’s gathering went beyond the usual industry updates. Members leaned into conversations about resilience, leadership, and workplace wellbeing—the kind of dialogue that strengthens not just our industry, but the people in it.

Speakers also brought fresh market perspectives to the room, rounding out a morning that was as informative as it was meaningful. Thank you to Laura Russell, Sophia Innocenti, Henry Dunn, Anna White, and Fernando Ortiz for the insightful presentations!

Special thanks, as well, to the day’s Event Sponsor, Seven Insurance Brokers, and Coffee Break Sponsor, Esgian.

Chapters like the SAPC are at the heart of what IADC is about: bringing the industry together, keeping the important conversations going, and taking care of each other along the way. Thank you to everyone who attended, and well done to everyone involved.