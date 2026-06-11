IADC Team Takes MPD Training Course

The IADC Accreditation team develops and maintains our training programs, but it’s not very often that they get to experience them from the trainee perspective.

On 13 May, the tables were turned as our team got to sit on the other side of the exam! When we have the opportunity to experience an IADC-accredited course first-hand, it helps us develop an even deeper understanding of the technical content and gain insights on the crew member/trainee point of view.

Thank you to Andy Thi with Beyond Energy Services and Technology Corp for offering the IADC Managed Pressure Drilling Intro course to our team.