Join Us at the European Geothermal Congress 2025!

European Geothermal Conference 2025

Date: 6-10 October 2025

Location: Zürich, Switzerland

Venue: Zurich Convention Centre (Kongresshaus Zürich)

Taking place from 6 to 10 October 2025 in Zürich, the European Geothermal Congress (EGC) is a premier event that not only unites the entire European geothermal sector but also elevates it to new heights. As the key event for the energy transition, the EGC aims to integrate geothermal energy into the European energy mix, playing a crucial role in the decarbonisation of the EU and enhancing energy independence.

EGC serves as a comprehensive platform for presenting and discussing the latest developments in the market, technology, science, industry, and policy of geothermal energy across Europe. It brings together all the key actors, including industry leaders, researchers, policymakers, and financiers, facilitating robust dialogue and collaboration.

IADC is proud to partner with the European Geothermal Conference 2025, and we look forward to attending this esteemed event!