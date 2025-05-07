Jackie Pavon’s Story

The following is part of IADC’s 85th anniversary campaign, “Many Stories, One Voice,” which aims to showcase the real human stories behind the drilling industry.

Jackie Pavon – IADC H 2 S Safe Accreditation Coordinator

I first heard of IADC from my kind friend and now colleague Bill Krull. It always amazed me how positively he spoke about this organization. Every time I saw him, he was refreshed, optimistic and genuinely energized about his work. In today’s world, where many see work as just a job, finding someone who truly loves what they do is rare. I remember thinking, “What kind of company could inspire such passion?” and hoping that, one day, I would also find a place where I felt the same.

My prayer was answered when IADC opened a position for an H 2 S Safe Accreditation Coordinator. With my experience, a deep desire to be part of something meaningful, and the stability that IADC offers, I eagerly embraced the opportunity. Now that I’m here, I can truly say this is where I belong. The training, support and encouragement from my colleagues have been invaluable. IADC isn’t just a company; it’s a community of people who genuinely care about their work, each other and the greater mission we serve. The work I do with IADC brings me so much fulfillment that, by the time I pick up my 1-year-old daughter from school, I’m already feeling grateful. We sing our hearts out to ‘90s country as we drive home, and when I walk through the door to my loving husband, I feel a deep sense of joy. That’s the kind of happiness I cherish every single day, and it’s made possible by the meaningful work I’m lucky to be doing.

The H 2 S Safe Program and this organization have become like a second home to me. I feel not only at ease but also challenged and inspired every day. I’m eager to contribute, grow and help make the program the best it can be. I have the privilege of working alongside dedicated training providers, supporting them as they reach their goals and uphold the highest safety standards. Knowing that our work directly impacts lives and promotes safety in the industry is what drives me. Because at the end of the day, safety isn’t just a priority – it’s a responsibility we all share.

Looking ahead, I see a future filled with possibility. I am excited to continue learning, growing and evolving with IADC. I look forward to building new relationships, taking on new challenges, and contributing in ways that leave a lasting impact. More than anything, I am grateful to be here, to be part of this family, and to be trusted with work that truly matters.

I’d love to raise a glass and say, “Cheers to 85 more years!” but let’s be real, by then, I’d much rather be in the Bahamas, enjoying a cold beer with my feet in the sand. So instead, I’ll say, “Cheers to many more amazing years with IADC… until I retire!”