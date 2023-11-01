It’s Almost Time for IADC’s 2023 Annual General Meeting!

We can’t wait to see everyone at IADC’s 2023 Annual General Meeting! This year’s AGM is taking place 8-10 November at the Hyatt Regency in Austin, Texas.

IADC’s Annual General Meeting is recognized as a keynote conference for the drilling industry and provides ideal networking opportunities for participants. Prominent speakers from the industry will be featured, including the following keynote presentations and featured addresses:

Breakfast Keynote Address: Jason Gahr, Operations Manager – Unconventional Wells, ExxonMobil

Luncheon Keynote Presentation: John Sanclemente, Vice President, Wells, Chevron

An Election for the Ages: Previewing the 2024 Presidential Contest: Dr. Richard Murray, Professor, University of Houston

Featured Address: Michael Collins, Senior Vice President, Deepwater, and Frontier Wells, Shell

Registration is open and the full program, including times and speaker/presenter information, is available here!