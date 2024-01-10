IADC’s Accreditation Team Wraps Holiday Gifts for Children in Need

In December, IADC’s Accreditation team got into the holiday spirit by volunteering with “BEAR…Be A Resource,” a non-profit organization improving lives by providing hope and help for at-risk and CPS-involved children and their caretakers in the greater Houston area. IADC collected donations throughout the month of November for the BEARing Gifts program, which provides brand-new holiday gifts to children under the care of CPS. On 5 December, the Accreditation team delivered the donated toys and volunteered to work in the warehouse wrapping toys for children.

Big shout out to our Accreditation team for volunteering and giving back to the community during the holiday season! And THANK YOU to BEAR for taking care of Houston families in need!