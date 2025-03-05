IADC UTP Student Chapter Updates – Recent Trainings & Lectures

The IADC Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP) Student Chapter has recently organized many different learning opportunities for its Members.

During the SLB PETREL Reservoir Engineering Course Training 2025, students delved deep into structural modeling, which is typically geologist territory but opened up new horizons for the petroleum engineers. Professionals from across disciplines came together to explore cutting-edge techniques in reservoir engineering, gaining hands-on experience and broadening their expertise. Key takeaways from the event included: