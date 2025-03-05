IADC UTP Student Chapter Updates – Recent Trainings & Lectures

The IADC Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP) Student Chapter has recently organized many different learning opportunities for its Members.
During the SLB PETREL Reservoir Engineering Course Training 2025, students delved deep into structural modeling, which is typically geologist territory but opened up new horizons for the petroleum engineers. Professionals from across disciplines came together to explore cutting-edge techniques in reservoir engineering, gaining hands-on experience and broadening their expertise. Key takeaways from the event included:
- Structural Modeling
- Reservoir Modeling & Simulation
- Well Logging
- Static Modeling
Next, the Chapter organized the Halliburton Landmark Software Training 2025, where 15 dedicated participants immersed themselves in advanced drilling and well planning functionalities of the Landmark software. Ms. Siti Nur Rabiatul Adawiah Binti Abd Rasid, Associate Drilling Consultant at Halliburton and former President of the IADC UTP Student Chapter, led the session. Feedback was overwhelmingly positive.
One participant remarked,
“As a Petroleum Engineer with a major in Drilling, this training transformed my approach, providing practical insights and skills to leverage technology for smarter, more efficient operations because of the software we were taught to use.”
Most recently, the UTP Student Chapter had the privilege of hosting Mr. George Oommen, Principal Drilling Engineer at Jadestone Energy for an insightful Adjunct Lecture on Casing Design. Throughout the session, Oommen shared his vast experience in casing design, industry best practices, and real-world applications that enhance well integrity and performance. The engaging discussion, real-case examples, and interactive Q&A made this lecture a valuable learning experience for everyone in attendance.
Well done to the IADC UTP Student Chapter for organizing this insightful series of educational sessions for students!