IADC to Launch New Incident Tracking System This Month

On 22 January, IADC will officially launch its new tracking system for its Incident Statistics Program (ISP) by sending out usernames and passwords to participants. Since 1962, the ISP has been tracking safety and accident information across the drilling industry. There are currently 75 participating companies in the ISP, representing more than 80% of all active drilling rigs globally.

For IADC’s Drilling Contractor Members that do not currently have their own system or database to track incidents and hours, the new ISP system can be used for this purpose at no cost. This new web-based system will create a complete paradigm shift in the way the program operates by putting the individual participant in the driver’s seat. For the first time in the program’s 62-year existence, users will have direct access to upload data into the system, as well as on-demand access to reports containing sophisticated visual analytics.

According to ISP Workgroup Member Veronica Hensley, Senior HSE Advisor, Corporate with Transocean,

“The new platform for reporting incidents to IADC is a significant step towards modernizing data management in the drilling industry. It will reduce errors, allow for easy editing, and provide real-time status updates, among other benefits. This innovation will benefit all drilling companies and make it easier for them to compare their performance with industry rates using IADC data. As an HSE professional with years of experience in drilling companies, I am proud to have been a part of this project from the beginning and during the testing phase. I am excited about the potential of this new system to improve safety performance by providing valuable data insights.”

In addition to having access to real-time reporting on demand, users of the new system will also now have the option to add the day of the week an incident occurred, instead of reporting only by month. Users will also have the option to track whether an incident is a Serious Injury or Fatality (SIF) along with a space to add a comment with more information, which will enable more nuanced reporting. The ability to track SIFs could give the the industry new insights and assist the IADC Health, Safety, Environment & Training (HSET) Committee—alongside other industry groups and organizations—in crafting a more widely agreed upon definition for SIFs.

The ISP system was developed during a year-long process. The IADC ISP Subcommittee partnered with Mi4 Corporation, a software provider for oil and gas companies. Two workgroups were formed during this process—one focusing on technology, and the other focusing on user interface. After the system was successfully developed, beta testers gained over a month of access to the system so they could provide feedback and submit suggestions and changes.

Companies represented in the beta testing group include:

Energy Drilling

Helmerich & Payne

Latshaw Drilling

Parker Wellbore

Patterson-UTI

Seadrill

SinoTharwa Drilling Company

Transocean

Turkish Petroleum

Unit Drilling

Vantage Drilling

Thank you to everyone involved in elevating the Incident Statistics Program to a new level with an updated system! The next phase of this project is to send automated safety alerts to ISP participants when the system notices any trends.

The ISP Q4 Summary for 2023 will be published by the end of this month, and the 2023 ISP Annual Report will be released by the end of Q1.