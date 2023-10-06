IADC to Attend Shallow & Deepwater Mexico Event

IADC will be attending the 2023 Shallow & Deepwater Mexico Exhibition & Conference, which will be held 10-12 October in Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche, Mexico. This offshore oil and gas conference is focused on the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in shallow and deep waters in the Gulf of Mexico.

The IADC Accreditation team will be exhibiting at the conference. This will provide opportunities for the team to continue fostering relationships with IADC’s existing training providers and Members in the region. The team will also make new connections and inform conference attendees about the Association’s training accreditation programs. Mike DuBose, IADC Senior VP – International Development, will be attending the conference as well to maintain and strengthen IADC’s business relationships in the region.

Many Members of the IADC Latin America (LATAM) Chapter will also be attending the conference.

The IADC LATAM Chapter Annual Meeting will take place prior to the inauguration ceremony of the Shallow & Deepwater Mexico event. Lunch will be provided!

Date: Tuesday, 10 October

Time: 2-4 p.m. (Mexico – Central Time)

Venue: Coccoloba Restaurante – Ciudad del Carmen



To learn more or join the IADC LATAM Chapter, please visit the Chapter’s page on the IADC website or contact Pablo Christlieb at pablo.christlieb@iadc.org.