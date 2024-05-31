IADC to Attend Baku Energy Week in June

IADC is looking forward to attending Baku Energy Week, a significant event in the region’s energy sector. Baku Energy Week will be held this year on 4-6 June and will encompass three prestigious events:

The 29th International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition – Caspian Oil&Gas

The 12th Caspian International Energy and Green Energy Exhibition – Caspian Power

The 29th Baku Energy Forum

The Caspian Oil&Gas and Caspian Power exhibitions will be held in the Baku Expo Centre, while the Baku Energy Forum will be held in the Baku Convention Centre, which is built with an ecological concept. Every year, Baku Energy Week gathers energy industry leaders from across the globe, drawing attention to Azerbaijan. Approximately 300 companies from 37 countries are expected to be in attendance.

IADC is sending representative Hisham Zebian, Vice President – Eastern Hemisphere, to attend this important event, with a special focus on making new connections and building upon established relationships in the region.