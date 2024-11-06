IADC Suez University Student Chapter Volunteers in the Community

The IADC Suez University Student Chapter recently visited the Al-SAFA Organization for people with disabilities and special needs in Suez, Egypt. Participating students aimed to provide support, joy, and essential tools to the individuals at Al-SAFA.

To kick off the day, students learned about the organization’s important role in the community and toured the facilities, gaining insights into technologies used in treatments. The students then shared a memorable day of laughter and enjoyment, playing games and engaging in activities with the children and adults at Al-SAFA.

The IADC Suez University Student Chapter expressed that Al-SAFA is doing incredible work to support individuals with disabilities, providing them with essential services and a sense of belonging. The students were grateful for the opportunity to make a difference and contribute to the wellbeing of those in need.

We’re proud to see our student Members embodying the core values of the industry through giving back to the community. Keep up the excellent work, IADC Suez University Student Chapter!