DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC




IADC Revised Standard Format Equipment List for Floating Units Now Available

Topics

IADC is pleased to announce the release of the 2024 Edition of the IADC Standard Format Equipment List (SFEL) for Floating Drilling Units. This updated version incorporates recent technological advancements in rig equipment and will replace the original 1993 Edition, which will be removed from IADC’s website in 45 days.

The 2024 Edition is now available for download in user-friendly Excel format. IADC Drilling Contractor members and operators are encouraged to adopt the revised list.

We extend our gratitude to the members of the IADC Contracts Committee workgroup who contributed to this revision, with special thanks to John Kilburn of Transocean for his leadership as workgroup chairman. 

While every effort has been made to ensure the list is comprehensive for modern floating drilling units, we welcome your feedback. If you notice any errors or omissions, please contact Mike DuBose, Staff Liaison for the IADC Contracts Committee, at mike.dubose@iadc.org.

ACCESS THE 2024 IADC STANDARD FORMAT EQUIPMENT LIST

Related posts

4 September 2024

Professionals Convene for IADC’s Advanced Rig Technology Conference in Austin

Read more
4 September 2024

IADC Technical Publications Committee To Host Annual Meeting in October

Read more
4 September 2024

Upcoming Committee Meetings in September 2024

Read more