IADC Revised Standard Format Equipment List for Floating Units Now Available

IADC is pleased to announce the release of the 2024 Edition of the IADC Standard Format Equipment List (SFEL) for Floating Drilling Units. This updated version incorporates recent technological advancements in rig equipment and will replace the original 1993 Edition, which will be removed from IADC’s website in 45 days.

The 2024 Edition is now available for download in user-friendly Excel format. IADC Drilling Contractor members and operators are encouraged to adopt the revised list.

We extend our gratitude to the members of the IADC Contracts Committee workgroup who contributed to this revision, with special thanks to John Kilburn of Transocean for his leadership as workgroup chairman.